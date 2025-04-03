Federica Brignone breaks left leg in Italian Championships giant slalom crash

Italian Alpine skier Federica Brignone sustained a displaced, comminuted fracture of the tibial plateau and fibular head in her left leg in a crash in the Italian Championships giant slalom on Thursday, according to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

A comminuted fracture is when a bone is broken into three or more pieces.

Brignone is being transferred from a hospital in Trento to a clinic in Milan “where further radiological examinations will be conducted and the surgical plan will be defined,” according to the federation.

Brignone, 34, won her second World Cup overall title this season, the biggest annual prize in ski racing that goes to the skier who has the best combined results across all disciplines (downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom).

Brignone won 10 races this season among downhill, super-G and giant slalom. She did not race any slaloms. No other woman won more than four times.

Brignone also won the giant slalom and placed second in the super-G at the World Championships in February.

At full health, Brignone would be a contender for downhill, super-G and giant slalom medals at the Milan Cortina Olympics in her home country in February 2026.

The 2024-25 World Cup season ended last week. The next World Cup season is expected to start in late October.