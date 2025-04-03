 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Five
LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025: Format, how to watch, field, pools and prize money
Valero Texas Open 2025 - Previews
Valero Texas Open 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship-Creighton vs UConn
Predictions and keys to each game in the women’s Final Four

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB
nbc_pft_harvey_250403.jpg
Why Harvey emerges as Simms’ newest ‘man crush’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Five
LPGA T-Mobile Match Play 2025: Format, how to watch, field, pools and prize money
Valero Texas Open 2025 - Previews
Valero Texas Open 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament Championship-Creighton vs UConn
Predictions and keys to each game in the women’s Final Four

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kirkcousins_250403.jpg
Falcons make no promises to Cousins about a trade
nbc_pft_rbneedyteams_250403.jpg
Scale of 1-10: Teams needing to draft a RB
nbc_pft_harvey_250403.jpg
Why Harvey emerges as Simms’ newest ‘man crush’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Federica Brignone breaks left leg in Italian Championships giant slalom crash

  
Published April 3, 2025 10:29 AM
Federica Brignone

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, ITALY - JANUARY 19: Federica Brignone of Italy celebrates on the podium after winning the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women’s SuperG at the Olympia delle Tofane run on January 19, 2025 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Italian Alpine skier Federica Brignone sustained a displaced, comminuted fracture of the tibial plateau and fibular head in her left leg in a crash in the Italian Championships giant slalom on Thursday, according to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation.

A comminuted fracture is when a bone is broken into three or more pieces.

Brignone is being transferred from a hospital in Trento to a clinic in Milan “where further radiological examinations will be conducted and the surgical plan will be defined,” according to the federation.

Brignone, 34, won her second World Cup overall title this season, the biggest annual prize in ski racing that goes to the skier who has the best combined results across all disciplines (downhill, super-G, giant slalom and slalom).

Brignone won 10 races this season among downhill, super-G and giant slalom. She did not race any slaloms. No other woman won more than four times.

Brignone also won the giant slalom and placed second in the super-G at the World Championships in February.

At full health, Brignone would be a contender for downhill, super-G and giant slalom medals at the Milan Cortina Olympics in her home country in February 2026.

The 2024-25 World Cup season ended last week. The next World Cup season is expected to start in late October.