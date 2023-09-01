 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Western & Southern Open - Day 7
2023 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw
Western & Southern Open - Day 8
2023 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw
AUTO: JUL 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Friday 5: Will Kyle Busch deliver RCR its first Cup title since 1994?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_portlandclassicrd1hl_230831.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
nbc_big10_pennstatecomp_230901.jpg
Penn State players, coach go deep with NBC
nbc_roto_rfs_ridley_230831.jpg
Ridley should be Jaguars’ number one target

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Western & Southern Open - Day 7
2023 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw
Western & Southern Open - Day 8
2023 U.S. Open Men’s Singles Draw
AUTO: JUL 08 NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400
Friday 5: Will Kyle Busch deliver RCR its first Cup title since 1994?

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_portlandclassicrd1hl_230831.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
nbc_big10_pennstatecomp_230901.jpg
Penn State players, coach go deep with NBC
nbc_roto_rfs_ridley_230831.jpg
Ridley should be Jaguars’ number one target

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. men’s basketball team wins its closest game of FIBA World Cup, nears quarterfinals

  
Published September 1, 2023 06:35 AM
FIBA World Cup

USA’s Tyrese Haliburton (R) and Paolo Banchero react during the FIBA Basketball World Cup group J match between USA and Montenegro at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Metro Manila on September 1, 2023. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JAM STA ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. men’s basketball team passed a test in its closest game of the FIBA World Cup so far, overcoming a second-half deficit to beat Montenegro 85-73 in Manila.

The U.S., now 4-0 and nearing a quarterfinal berth, trailed by three points early in the third quarter and had their fourth-quarter lead cut to four with three minutes left before pulling away.

Anthony Edwards led the way with 17 points against a Montenegro team led by two-time NBA All-Star center Nikola Vučević, who scored 18.

The U.S. previously beat New Zealand (by 27 points), Greece (by 28) and Jordan (48).

FIBA WORLD CUP Schedule, Results

The U.S. has a few scenarios to clinch a quarterfinal berth. The first opportunity is if Lithuania beats Greece later Friday. The others come on the final day of group-stage games Sunday, when the U.S. faces Lithuania.

The U.S. would play the Dominican Republic, Italy, Puerto Rico or Serbia in Tuesday’s quarterfinals in the Philippines.

At the last men’s World Cup in 2019, the U.S. suffered the first of back-to-back losses in the quarterfinals (to France) and ultimately finished seventh, its worst major tournament result ever.

The U.S. rebounded to win a fourth consecutive Olympic title in Tokyo under head coach Gregg Popovich, who has since been succeeded by Steve Kerr.

The U.S. roster for this World Cup includes zero players with previous Olympic or World Cup experience.