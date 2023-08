The 2023 FIBA World Cup for men’s basketball is Aug. 25-Sept. 10, co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

The format: 32 teams split into eight groups, like the soccer World Cup. The top two per group advance to a second phase of 16 teams in four groups, with their points carrying over. The top two from each of those groups make up the quarterfinals.

The top two teams from the Americas and from Europe qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics (aside from France, which is automatically in the Olympics as host nation). The top team each from Africa, Asia and Oceania also qualifies.

2023 FIBA World Cup Schedule, Results