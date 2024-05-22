Watch Now
Inside UCLA's match play win vs. Oregon
The Golf Central crew reacts to UCLA's stellar play vs. Oregon in the NCAA Women's Match Play Semifinals that will allow the Bruins to compete against Stanford in the championship match.
Can underdog UCLA top dominant Stanford?
Steve Burkowski joins Golf Central to break down the NCAA Women's Match Play Semifinals, and what to expect from Stanford and UCLA in the championship match.
Stanford’s Walker credits ‘leadership’ to success
Stanford women's coach Anne Walker reflects on what stood out in her in the team's match play Semifinals win vs. USC that allows them to advance to the championship.
Players react to qualifying for 2024 U.S. Open
Hear from Michael McGowan, Francesco Molinari and others who have qualified for the 2024 U.S. Open, describing what it means to them to be able to play at Pinehurst.
Cernousek’s NCAA break through a ‘deserving honor’
Texas A&M head coach Gerrod Chadwell describes the character and work ethic that's driven Adela Cernousek to her first collegiate win and NCAA Women's Golf Individual title.
Cernousek’s growth led to impressive NCAA title
Golf Central notes the significance Adela Cernousek's NCAA Women's Golf Individual Title win and the improvement they've seen in the France native through her career thus far.
Highlights: Mizuho Americas Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the LPGA Tour's Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.
Highlights: Gotterup wins Myrtle Beach Classic
Watch some of the top shots from Chris Gotterup in the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, his first PGA Tour victory.
Schauffele: Wells Fargo ‘got away from me quick’
Xander Schauffele believes he is "doing a lot of things right" but notes a handful of small mistakes in the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship, ultimately falling short of the win.
McIlroy’s confidence soaring at the right time
Rory McIlroy tells Todd Lewis that his putter was the key to his Wells Fargo Championship breakaway and that his confidence is soaring at the right time of the season, with the PGA Championship at Valhalla up next.