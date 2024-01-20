Watch Now
The life of Jack Burke Jr.
Two-time major winner Jack Burke Jr. dies at 100 years old and Golf Central takes a look at his legendary life.
Highlight: Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Rd. 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the PGA Tour Champions Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.
Hall of Famer Burke Jr. dies at 100
Golf Central pays tribute to the life and legacy of World Golf Hall of Famer and two-time major champion Jack Burke Jr., who died Friday at the age of 100.
Highlights: 2024 Dubai Desert Classic, Round 1
Relive all of the best moments from Round 1 of the Dubai Desert Classic.
Rory’s best shots from Dubai Desert Classic Rd. 1
Relive all of Rory McIlroy's performance from Round 1 of the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic.
How LPGA Tour will incorporate ball rollback
LPGA Tour commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan joins Golf Central to discuss how the ball rollback will impact the Tour, why she thinks it won't make a 'big difference' and the future of championship venues.
LPGA targeting fan growth, brand investment in ’24
LPGA Tour Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan joins Golf Central to discuss the Tour's growth entering 2024, continued investment in building the brands of athletes and more.
Murray resetting goals following Sony Open win
Grayson Murray speaks to Golf Central’s Steve Burkowski about his 2nd-ever PGA Tour win at the 2024 Sony Open and how he proved his "game never left."
Schauffele taking things day-to-day in 2024
Steve Burkowski speaks with Xander Schauffele as he prepares for the American Express and discusses his mindset and goals for 2024.
Bradley suffers ‘hardest loss’ of his PGA Tour career
Cara Banks and Johnson Wagner analyze Keegan Bradley coming up just short at the 2024 Sony Open, unpacking how he was in the driver's seat and couldn't pull away from the pack.