Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Spencer Dinwiddie set to shine in Dallas

Dallas announced on Tuesday that Kyrie Irving has suffered a torn ACL and has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The hits just keep coming for Dallas, but fantasy managers need to respond by picking up Spencer Dinwiddie (22% rostered in Yahoo! leagues). Dinwiddie has averaged 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 19 starts this season. With both Irving and Jaden Hardy (ankle) out of the mix, Dinwiddie is the Mavs’ best option at point guard. He should start for the rest of the season and provide fantasy managers with an off-brand consolation prize to help make up for Irving’s absence.

SG Ja’Kobe Walter (1%), Toronto Raptors

With Gradey Dick (knee) set to be re-evaluated in two weeks, Walter should be part of Toronto’s starting lineup for the foreseeable future. He has started other games during his rookie season, but for this stint as a starter, his first game went well. He contributed 17 points, three rebounds, one steal, one block and two three-pointers in 28 minutes, including the game-winning triple with half a second left in the game.

SG/SF Caris LeVert (34%), Atlanta Hawks

LeVert’s final season in Cleveland was disappointing, but he has thrived since being traded to Atlanta. On Tuesday, he contributed 21 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and two three-pointers while shooting 61.5 percent from the floor. That was his third-straight game with at least 20 points and his fifth-straight with at least 15. LeVert has averaged 17.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 three-pointers over the past two weeks, which has him ranked in the top-100 in nine-cat leagues during that stretch.

SG/SF Quentin Grimes (38%), Philadelphia 76ers

Grimes had another monster performance on Tuesday, scoring 30 points in the loss. This was his third game with at least 30 points this season, all of which have come since being traded to Philadelphia. Grimes ranks just outside the top-75 in nine-cat scoring formats and should be rostered everywhere, especially with Tyrese Maxey (back, finger) and Paul George (groin) dealing with injuries.

PF/C Zach Collins (34%), Chicago Bulls

As long as Nikola Vucevic remains out, Collins should be rostered everywhere. He ranks inside the top-50 in nine-cat leagues over the past two weeks and finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block on Tuesday.

PF/C Kelly Olynyk (27%), New Orleans Pelicans

Olynyk has started all six of his games with New Orleans and contributed 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and one triple on Tuesday. New Orleans has three more games this week, including a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday. Zion Williamson will sit out one of those games, which means more opportunity for Olynyk.

PF/C Precious Achiuwa (7%), New York Knicks

Achiuwa didn’t get the start with Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) sidelined, but he ended up playing a ton of minutes at center. Achiuwa finished with eight points, 15 rebounds and one block in 30 minutes. It’s unclear if Towns will remain out for another game, but if he does, Achiuwa will play a large role, even if Mitchell Robinson continues to start.

PF/C Jaxson Hayes (17%), Los Angeles Lakers

Hayes hasn’t been a consistent producer for the Lakers as a starter, but the opportunity continues to be there. He took advantage on Tuesday with 19 points and 10 rebounds without missing a shot.

C Bismack Biyombo (6%), San Antonio Spurs

Biyombo continues to start at center for San Antonio, and he played well on Tuesday. Much like Hayes, his production hasn’t come consistently, which makes him a risky streaming option. However, the opportunity will continue to be there.

PG Tre Jones (3%), Chicago Bulls

Jones got his first start as a Bull on Monday with Josh Giddey, Lonzo Ball and Kevin Huerter all out. He contributed nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 34 minutes. If Chicago remains shorthanded enough in Orlando on Thursday that Jones can start again, he should be a reliable source of assists.