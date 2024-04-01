 Skip navigation
Ford Championship presented by KCC - Final Round
Ford prize money: How much Korda has made with 3 wins in ’24
GOLF: MAR 31 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
Why Jaeger swapped ball markers before win, and why it mattered
N.C. State DJ Burns Jr.
N.C. State and its 2 DJs headed to 1st Final Four since 1983 after 76-64 win over Duke

nbc_golf_gc_nellykorda_240331.jpg
Korda showing tenacity amid streak of LPGA wins
nbc_golf_lpga_fordfinalrdhl_240331.jpg
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_240331.jpg
Korda: Three straight wins ‘feels like a blur’

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Ford Championship presented by KCC - Final Round
Ford prize money: How much Korda has made with 3 wins in ’24
GOLF: MAR 31 PGA Texas Children's Houston Open
Why Jaeger swapped ball markers before win, and why it mattered
N.C. State DJ Burns Jr.
N.C. State and its 2 DJs headed to 1st Final Four since 1983 after 76-64 win over Duke

nbc_golf_gc_nellykorda_240331.jpg
Korda showing tenacity amid streak of LPGA wins
nbc_golf_lpga_fordfinalrdhl_240331.jpg
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_240331.jpg
Korda: Three straight wins ‘feels like a blur’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Is Scheffler's Masters week now easier or harder?

March 31, 2024 09:13 PM
After failing to win his third PGA Tour event in a row at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Rex & Lav discuss the level of concern with Scottie Scheffler and if his Masters week has gotten easier or more difficult.
nbc_golf_gc_nellykorda_240331.jpg
1:54
Korda showing tenacity amid streak of LPGA wins
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottietalk_240331.jpg
4:56
Is Scheffler’s Masters week now easier or harder?
nbc_golf_lpga_fordfinalrdhl_240331.jpg
6:03
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_240331.jpg
2:18
Korda: Three straight wins ‘feels like a blur’
nbc_golf_pga_jaegerweekendhl_240331.jpg
7:50
Highlights: Jaeger’s weekend at Houston Open
nbc_golf_pga_childrensrd4hl_240331.jpg
11:58
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_deaconintv_240330__617198.jpg
8:10
The two ‘very distinct sides’ of Tosti
nbc_golf_gc_tostifinau_240330.jpg
9:11
What happened between Tosti, Finau on 4th green?
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerlites_240330.jpg
3:57
HLs: Scheffler’s Round 3 at Houston Open
nbc_golf_lpga_fordrd3_240330.jpg
4:26
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
