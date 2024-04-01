Watch Now
Is Scheffler's Masters week now easier or harder?
After failing to win his third PGA Tour event in a row at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Rex & Lav discuss the level of concern with Scottie Scheffler and if his Masters week has gotten easier or more difficult.
Korda showing tenacity amid streak of LPGA wins
Golf Central discusses Nelly Korda’s win at the 2024 Ford Championship and how her recent success has propelled her into a new category of achievements on the LPGA Tour.
After failing to win his third PGA Tour event in a row at the Texas Children's Houston Open, Rex & Lav discuss the level of concern with Scottie Scheffler and if his Masters week has gotten easier or more difficult.
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the LPGA's Ford Championship at Seville Golf and Country Club in Arizona.
Korda: Three straight wins 'feels like a blur'
After winning the Ford Championship, Nelly Korda says it "feels like a blur" to win three straight starts on the LPGA Tour and shares the relaxed approach she took all week en route to the victory.
Highlights: Jaeger's weekend at Houston Open
Watch all of the best highlights and moments from Stephan Jaeger’s victory across all rounds of the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open.
Highlights: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.
The two 'very distinct sides' of Tosti
Alejandro Tosti's college coach, Florida's J.C. Deacon, joins Golf Channel to explain what makes the fiery Tosti tick.
What happened between Tosti, Finau on 4th green?
Watch the exchange between Alejandro Tosti and Tony Finau on the fourth green during Round 3 of the Houston Open, in which Tosti challenged Finau on whose putt was away and the two disagreed on who should putt first.
HLs: Scheffler's Round 3 at Houston Open
Scottie Scheffler had a few narrow misses that cost him in Round 3 of the Houston Open, but overall, it was a solid round for the world No. 1 as he enters Sunday tied for the lead.