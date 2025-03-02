Cognizant Classic 2025 prize money: How the $9.2 purse is paid out at PGA National
Published March 2, 2025 10:45 AM
The Cognizant Classic wraps up Sunday with the winner earning $1,656,000.
Here’s a look at how the $9.2 million purse will be paid out at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida:
- Win: $1,656,000
- 2: $1,002,800
- 3: $634,800
- 4: $450,800
- 5: $377,200
- 6: $333,500
- 7: $310,500
- 8: $287,500
- 9: $269,100
- 10: $250,700
- 11: $232,300
- 12: $213,900
- 13: $195,500
- 14: $177,100
- 15: $167,900
- 16: $158,700
- 17: $149,500
- 18: $140,300
- 19: $131,100
- 20: $121,900
- 21: $112,700
- 22: $103,500
- 23: $96,140
- 24: $88,780
- 25: $81,420
- 26: $74,060
- 27: $71,300
- 28: $68,540
- 29: $65,780
- 30: $63,020
- 31: $60,260
- 32: $57,500
- 33: $54,740
- 34: $52,440
- 35: $50,140
- 36: $47,840
- 37: $45,540
- 38: $43,700
- 39: $41,860
- 40: $40,020
- 41: $38,180
- 42: $36,340
- 43: $34,500
- 44: $32,600
- 45: $30,820
- 46: $28,980
- 47: $27,140
- 48: $25,668
- 49: $24,380
- 50: $23,644
- 51: $23,092
- 52: $22,540
- 53: $22,172
- 54: $21,804
- 55: $21,620
- 56: $21,436
- 57: $21,252
- 58: $21,068
- 59: $20,884
- 60: $20,700
- 61: $20,516
- 62: $20,332
- 63: $20,148
- 64: $19,964
- 65: $19,780