 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton will open season on injured list due to elbow issues
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brewers’ Christian Yelich plays in game for first time since back surgery last year
NHL: Stadium Series-Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets
Danforth’s late goal lifts Blue Jackets over Red Wings 5-3 in Stadium Series

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_uscvsucla_250301.jpg
HLs: Watkins, USC handle UCLA to win Big Ten crown
nbc_smx_daytonahlv2_250301.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona
uconnprovidence.jpg
Highlights: UConn powers past Providence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton will open season on injured list due to elbow issues
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brewers’ Christian Yelich plays in game for first time since back surgery last year
NHL: Stadium Series-Detroit Red Wings at Columbus Blue Jackets
Danforth’s late goal lifts Blue Jackets over Red Wings 5-3 in Stadium Series

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_uscvsucla_250301.jpg
HLs: Watkins, USC handle UCLA to win Big Ten crown
nbc_smx_daytonahlv2_250301.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona
uconnprovidence.jpg
Highlights: UConn powers past Providence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cognizant Classic 2025 prize money: How the $9.2 purse is paid out at PGA National

  
Published March 2, 2025 10:45 AM

The Cognizant Classic wraps up Sunday with the winner earning $1,656,000.

Here’s a look at how the $9.2 million purse will be paid out at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida:

  • Win: $1,656,000
  • 2: $1,002,800
  • 3: $634,800
  • 4: $450,800
  • 5: $377,200
  • 6: $333,500
  • 7: $310,500
  • 8: $287,500
  • 9: $269,100
  • 10: $250,700
  • 11: $232,300
  • 12: $213,900
  • 13: $195,500
  • 14: $177,100
  • 15: $167,900
  • 16: $158,700
  • 17: $149,500
  • 18: $140,300
  • 19: $131,100
  • 20: $121,900
  • 21: $112,700
  • 22: $103,500
  • 23: $96,140
  • 24: $88,780
  • 25: $81,420
  • 26: $74,060
  • 27: $71,300
  • 28: $68,540
  • 29: $65,780
  • 30: $63,020
  • 31: $60,260
  • 32: $57,500
  • 33: $54,740
  • 34: $52,440
  • 35: $50,140
  • 36: $47,840
  • 37: $45,540
  • 38: $43,700
  • 39: $41,860
  • 40: $40,020
  • 41: $38,180
  • 42: $36,340
  • 43: $34,500
  • 44: $32,600
  • 45: $30,820
  • 46: $28,980
  • 47: $27,140
  • 48: $25,668
  • 49: $24,380
  • 50: $23,644
  • 51: $23,092
  • 52: $22,540
  • 53: $22,172
  • 54: $21,804
  • 55: $21,620
  • 56: $21,436
  • 57: $21,252
  • 58: $21,068
  • 59: $20,884
  • 60: $20,700
  • 61: $20,516
  • 62: $20,332
  • 63: $20,148
  • 64: $19,964
  • 65: $19,780