Cognizant Classic 2025 prize money: How the $9.2 purse is paid out at PGA National
Cognizant Classic 2025 prize money: How the $9.2 purse is paid out at PGA National
Brewers' Christian Yelich plays in game for first time since back surgery last year
Danforth's late goal lifts Blue Jackets over Red Wings 5-3 in Stadium Series

Jackson speeds past Wójcik for 500m World Cup win
HLs: Watkins, USC handle UCLA to win Big Ten crown
Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
Cognizant Classic 2025 prize money: How the $9.2 purse is paid out at PGA National
Brewers’ Christian Yelich plays in game for first time since back surgery last year
Danforth’s late goal lifts Blue Jackets over Red Wings 5-3 in Stadium Series

Jackson speeds past Wójcik for 500m World Cup win
HLs: Watkins, USC handle UCLA to win Big Ten crown
Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton will open season on injured list due to elbow issues

  
Published March 2, 2025 10:46 AM

TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton will begin the season on the injured list because of elbow injuries.

Stanton has received platelet-rich plasma injections in both of his elbows, according to the New York Post. The 2017 NL MVP has been away from the team while dealing with a personal matter, but he is expected to rejoin the Yankees in Tampa in the next week.

The 35-year-old Stanton hit .233 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs in 114 games last season. He had seven homers and 16 RBIs in 14 postseason games and was the ALCS MVP when the Yankees eliminated the Cleveland Guardians.