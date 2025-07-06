 Skip navigation
MLB: Spring Training-Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees
Orioles acquire Alex Jackson from Yankees after Gary Sánchez becomes their fourth catcher on IL
GvJ_OyUXkAALE30.jpeg
Amateur Lottie Woad closes out dominant win at Women's Irish Open
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Azura Stevens' double-double lifts Sparks over Fever, minus Caitlin Clark, 89-87

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_sprintenocq_250706.jpg
Enocq intermediate sprint comes down to wire
nbc_tdf_leadpackfall_250706.jpg
Stage 2's slick roads show themselves with crash
nbc_cycling_btpwinnerslosers_250705.jpg
Winners, losers from Tour de France Stage 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
He’s back! 41-year-old reliever Jesse Chavez returns again for seventh stint with Braves

  
Published July 6, 2025 11:32 AM

ATLANTA — Jesse Chavez has returned yet again for his seventh stint with the Atlanta Braves, including his second this season.

The Braves added the 41-year-old reliever to their major league roster before Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles. It is the sixth move to add the veteran right-hander to Atlanta’s roster since 2021 and the seventh overall since 2009.

Chavez allowed two runs in three innings in his first stint with the Braves this season after being called up on April 1. He was released a few days later and granted free agency before re-signing with the team.

The Braves optioned left-hander Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett and transferred right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach to the 60-day injured list. Schwellenbach was placed on the injured list on Wednesday with a fractured right elbow, possibly ending his season.

The loss of Schwellenbach led the Braves to use seven pitchers, including Dodd, in a bullpen game in Saturday’s 9-6 loss to Baltimore in 10 innings. That prompted the move to add Chavez for pitching depth in Sunday’s final game of the series.

Chavez first joined the Braves in December 2009 in a trade with Tampa Bay for reliever Rafael Soriano. He played on Atlanta’s 2021 World Series championship team after signing a minor league deal.

Chavez made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2008 and has pitched for nine teams in 18 seasons, including multiple stints with Toronto, the Los Angeles Angels, Texas and the Chicago Cubs.