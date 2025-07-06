Shane van Gisbergen sweeps NASCAR weekend in Chicago with Cup victory

Shane van Gisbergen became only the second driver in NASCAR history to sweep the pole and race for both the Xfinity and Cup Series in the same weekend at the same track when he won Sunday’s race on the streets of Chicago.

The only driver to have swept both the pole and race for both Xfinity and Cup in the same weekend at the same track was Kyle Busch at Indianapolis in 2016.

Of the six NASCAR races (three Xfinity and three Cup) run on the streets of Chicago since 2023, van Gisbergen has won four times after sweeping both races this weekend. He led 26 of the 75 laps Sunday.

Sunday marked van Gisbergen’s second victory of the season. He won at the road course in Mexico last month. He will go for back-to-back wins next weekend when the series races on the road course in Sonoma, California.

Ty Gibbs finished second, tying his career-best results. Tyler Reddick rallied to place third. Denny Hamlin was fourth after starting at the rear because of an engine change after an issue in Saturday’s practice. Busch, who had only one top-10 finish in the last 10 races, completed the top five.

AJ Allmendinger was sixth and followed by Ryan Preece, Alex Bowman, Austin Hill and Ross Chastain. Hill’s ninth-place finish is his best Cup result in 12 series starts.

Preece’s seventh-place finish is his best road course result. He gained 20 points on Bubba Wallace and trails Wallace by three points for the final playoff spot with seven races left in the regular season. Wallace was in the top 10 with six laps left when he spun after contact with Alex Bowman. Wallace finished 28th.

Katherin Legge finished 19th for her best Cup result.

For the first time in the three Cup races at Chicago, the event was run without rain.

Stage 1 winner: Michael McDowell

Stage 2 winner: Ryan Blaney

Next: The series races at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, July 13 at Sonoma Raceway.

