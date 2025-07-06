NASCAR Cup results of Chicago Street Race won by Shane van Gisbergen

Shane van Gisbergen won his second race of the season when he won Sunday’s street race in Chicago after starting on the pole.

It comes a day after he won the Xfinity race from the pole on the same 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course.

Ty Gibbs matched his career-best Cup finish by placing second. Tyler Reddick placed third. Denny Hamlin finished fourth and Kyle Busch placed fifth.

Hamlin scored his top-five result after starting at the rear of the field due to an engine change when he had a failure on his first lap of practice Saturday.

AJ Allmendinger was sixth, Ryan Preece placed seventh, Alex Bowman was eighth, Austin Hill finished a career-best ninth in 12 Cup starts and Ross Chastain completed the top 10.