NASCAR Cup results of Chicago Street Race won by Shane van Gisbergen

  
Published July 6, 2025 05:51 PM

Shane van Gisbergen won his second race of the season when he won Sunday’s street race in Chicago after starting on the pole.

It comes a day after he won the Xfinity race from the pole on the same 12-turn, 2.2-mile street course.

Ty Gibbs matched his career-best Cup finish by placing second. Tyler Reddick placed third. Denny Hamlin finished fourth and Kyle Busch placed fifth.

Hamlin scored his top-five result after starting at the rear of the field due to an engine change when he had a failure on his first lap of practice Saturday.

AJ Allmendinger was sixth, Ryan Preece placed seventh, Alex Bowman was eighth, Austin Hill finished a career-best ninth in 12 Cup starts and Ross Chastain completed the top 10.