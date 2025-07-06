 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: John Deere Classic - Final Round
Brian Campbell wins John Deere Classic for 2nd playoff victory this year
Washington Nationals spring training
Manager Dave Martinez and GM Mike Rizzo fired by the Washington Nationals
NASCAR: Grant Park 165
What drivers said after Shane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR Cup win on streets of Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_dog_weavev2_250706.jpg
IDC Weave Pole Eastern Regional

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago

Chicago In-Season Challenge results, third-round matchups: No. 32 seed Ty Dillon advances

  
Published July 6, 2025 06:26 PM

Ty Dillon, the No. 32 seed in the 32-driver In-Season Challenge, advanced to the third round by finishing ahead of Brad Keselowski in Sunday’s Chicago Street Race.

Shane van Gisbergen, who was not in the tournament, won Sunday’s race.

“We survived and advanced!” Dillon said after the race.

Dillon advances to go against Alex Bowman next weekend in Sonoma.

NASCAR: Grant Park 165
What drivers said after Shane van Gisbergen’s NASCAR Cup win on streets of Chicago
Shane van Gisbergen has won back-to-back Cup road course events this season.

Legacy Motor Club is the only organization with multiple drivers among the eight remaining in the tournament that will pay the winner $1 million. Teammates John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones are matched against each other at Sonoma.

Here is a look at the results of Sunday’s race and the matchups for next weekend at Sonoma:

Chicago In-Season Challenge

— Ty Dillon (No. 32 seed) finished 20th, eliminates Brad Keselowski (17) in 37th.

— Alex Bowman (8) finished 8th, eliminates Bubba Wallace (9) in 28th.

— Zane Smith (14th) finished 14th, eliminates Chris Buescher (3) in 18th.

— Ty Gibbs (6) finished second, eliminates AJ Allmendinger (22) in 6th.

— John Hunter Nemechek (12) finished 15th, eliminates Chase Elliott (5) in 16th.

— Erik Jones (20) finished 25th, eliminates Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (29) in 31st.

— Tyler Reddick (23) finished third, eliminates Carson Hocevar (26) in 35th.

— Ryan Preece (15th) finished seventh, eliminates Noah Gragson (31) in 30th.

NASCAR: Grant Park 165
NASCAR Cup results of Chicago Street Race won by Shane van Gisbergen; driver points
Shane van Gisbergen scored his second Cup win of the season.

Sonoma matchups

Alex Bowman (8th seed) vs. Ty Dillon (32)

John Hunter Nemechek (12) vs. Erik Jones (20)

Ryan Preece (15) vs. Tyler Reddick (23)

Ty Gibbs (6) vs. Zane Smith (14)