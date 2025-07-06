Chicago In-Season Challenge results, third-round matchups: No. 32 seed Ty Dillon advances

Ty Dillon, the No. 32 seed in the 32-driver In-Season Challenge, advanced to the third round by finishing ahead of Brad Keselowski in Sunday’s Chicago Street Race.

Shane van Gisbergen, who was not in the tournament, won Sunday’s race.

“We survived and advanced!” Dillon said after the race.

Dillon advances to go against Alex Bowman next weekend in Sonoma.

Legacy Motor Club is the only organization with multiple drivers among the eight remaining in the tournament that will pay the winner $1 million. Teammates John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones are matched against each other at Sonoma.

Here is a look at the results of Sunday’s race and the matchups for next weekend at Sonoma:

Chicago In-Season Challenge

— Ty Dillon (No. 32 seed) finished 20th, eliminates Brad Keselowski (17) in 37th.

— Alex Bowman (8) finished 8th, eliminates Bubba Wallace (9) in 28th.

— Zane Smith (14th) finished 14th, eliminates Chris Buescher (3) in 18th.

— Ty Gibbs (6) finished second, eliminates AJ Allmendinger (22) in 6th.

— John Hunter Nemechek (12) finished 15th, eliminates Chase Elliott (5) in 16th.

— Erik Jones (20) finished 25th, eliminates Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (29) in 31st.

— Tyler Reddick (23) finished third, eliminates Carson Hocevar (26) in 35th.

— Ryan Preece (15th) finished seventh, eliminates Noah Gragson (31) in 30th.

Sonoma matchups

Alex Bowman (8th seed) vs. Ty Dillon (32)

John Hunter Nemechek (12) vs. Erik Jones (20)

Ryan Preece (15) vs. Tyler Reddick (23)

Ty Gibbs (6) vs. Zane Smith (14)

