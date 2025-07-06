AL East-leading Blue Jays place infielder Andrés Giménez on injured list with left ankle sprain

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays placed second baseman Andrés Giménez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left ankle sprain.

Giménez left Toronto’s 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday. He had tweaked his left ankle covering second base on a steal on Wednesday against the New York Yankees and did not play Thursday as Toronto completed a sweep of the four-game series. His move to the IL was retroactive to Saturday. Giménez is batting .218 with five homers and 23 RBI’s for the AL East-leading Blue Jays.

In other moves before Sunday’s game against Los Angeles, right-hander Ryan Burr was reinstated from the 60-day IL and outfielder Joey Loperfido was recalled from Triple-A. Also, right-hander Lazaro Estrada was optioned to Triple-A and outfielder Will Robertson was designated for assignment.

Burr had been sidelined with a right shoulder issue and did rehab with Triple-A Buffalo, where he struck out 17 in 12 1/3 innings over 11 games and went 1-0 with a 3.65 ERA.

Loperfido was in the lineup Sunday, batting eighth and playing right field. This season in Triple-A, the 26-year-old is batting .278 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs.

Estrada made his big league debut against the Angels on Saturday, striking out four in four innings of relief.

Robertson made his MLB debut last month and saw action in three games. He had one hit and one RBI with Toronto.