Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas on 10-day IL with right foot injury

  
Published July 6, 2025 02:26 PM

CLEVELAND — Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas was placed on the 10-day injured list because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot Sunday before Cleveland faced the Detroit Tigers.

The move is retroactive to Saturday. Infielder Will Wilson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus

Thomas also missed 11 games in late May and early June because of plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Manager Stephen Vogt said before the game that next week’s All-Star break should hopefully also give Thomas plenty of time to rest up for the second half of the season.

“With eight days until the break, we’re not in a position to play short right now and wait day to day. And we want to give this the 13-14 days that we have from now until we come out of the end of the break to really try and knock it out.”

Thomas hit a grand slam in last year’s fifth and deciding game of the American League Division Series against Detroit, but his tenure in Cleveland has been mostly frustrating. Since being acquired at the trade deadline last year from Washington, Thomas has a .189 batting average in 92 games.

This season, Thomas is batting .160 and .197 (13 for 66) since coming off the injured list on June 9.

Thomas also missed five weeks because of a right wrist bone bruise after getting hit by a pitch during the April 8 home opener against the Chicago White Sox.

“It’s been a frustrating year for Lane. We feel it with him. It’s not at all what we want for him. Not at all what he wants,” Vogt said. “So hopefully with this break we’re able to really get this thing under control so that we can get the best version of Lane.”