John Deere Classic payout: How much prize money winner receives at TPC Deere Run

The winner of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run will cash over $1.5 million of an $8.4 million total purse.

Here is the prize-money breakdown of what the top 10 finishers will receive:

Win – $1.512 million

2nd – $915,600

3rd – $579,600

4th – $411,600

5th – $344,400

6th – $304,500

7th – $283,500

8th – $262,500

9th – $245,700

10th – $228,900

Check back after tournament for complete player-by-player breakdown.