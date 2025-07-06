John Deere Classic payout: How much prize money winner receives at TPC Deere Run
Published July 6, 2025 04:31 PM
The winner of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run will cash over $1.5 million of an $8.4 million total purse.
Here is the prize-money breakdown of what the top 10 finishers will receive:
Win – $1.512 million
2nd – $915,600
3rd – $579,600
4th – $411,600
5th – $344,400
6th – $304,500
7th – $283,500
8th – $262,500
9th – $245,700
10th – $228,900
Check back after tournament for complete player-by-player breakdown.