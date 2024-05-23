 Skip navigation
AUTO: MAY 29 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Best Bets: The Coca-Cola 600
French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024.
Who will qualify for Paris Olympics in tennis? Standings going into French Open
2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
Louisville police release two videos from Scheffler arrest; officer reprimanded

Top Clips

nbc_dps_charlesbarkleyintvv2_240523.jpg
Barkley: Towns never uses size to his advantage
Indy5.jpg
Team Penske has emerged as clear Indy 500 favorite
nbc_pft_richardsoninjuries_240523.jpg
How Richardson will ‘be smarter’ to avoid injury

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mayor, police chief discuss Scheffler's case

May 23, 2024 12:10 PM
The Golf Channel crew listens and reacts to Louisville's mayor and police chief's press conference regarding Scottie Scheffler's arrest prior to the second round of the PGA Championship.
nbc_golf_schefflerpresserreax_240523.jpg
24:03
Mayor, police chief discuss Scheffler’s case
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_spiethintv_240522.jpg
3:04
Spieth comfortable at Colonial for Charles Schwab
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bladesbrownintv_240522.jpg
5:51
Brown embracing ‘pressure as excitement’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_240522.jpg
6:44
Harrington assesses the state of golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_gilhanseoncolonialchanges_240522.jpg
5:45
Hanse details Colonial Country Club renovation
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_comointbv_240522.jpg
13:21
Como details approach to coaching Schauffele
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_colonialcountryclubupdates_240521.jpg
4:53
Players react to Colonial Country Club updates
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_annikaawardpresentation_240521__286681.jpg
4:46
Sorenstam gives fellow Swede Lindblad Annika Award
Now Playing
2024 PGA Championship - Round Three
1:14
Scheffler working on putting before Charles Schwab
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerarestupdate_240521.jpg
1:09
Scheffler arrest investigation still ongoing
Now Playing