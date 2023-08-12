 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Highlights: U.S. Women's Amateur, Quarterfinal

August 11, 2023 09:14 PM
Don't miss the best shots from the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Women's Amateur.
nbc_golf_amateurwomens_quartersbestshots_230811.jpg
3:15
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinal
nbc_golf_womensamateur_roundof16_230810.jpg
6:09
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Rd. of 16
nbc_golf_womensamateur_230809.jpg
3:14
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Rd. of 64
nbc_golf_usjamchamphls_230730.jpg
8:56
Highlights: U.S. Junior Amateur Champ., final
nbc_golf_usga_junioramsemifinalslites_230728.jpg
7:36
Highlights: 2023 USGA Junior Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_gt_romerointv_23072.jpg
4:19
Romero taking big steps after U.S. Girls’ Junior
nbc_golf_girlsjuniorfinals_230722.jpg
8:18
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Champ., final
nbc_golf_girlsjuniorsemis_230721.jpg
8:36
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Champ., semis
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
3:47
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gt_whanstevenson_230712.jpg
5:31
Whan, Stevenson highlight Adaptive Open influence
