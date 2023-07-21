Watch Now
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Champ., semis
Watch the highlights from the semifinals of the U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship.
Watch the highlights from the semifinals of the U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship.
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
Watch the highlights from Round 3 of the 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open, held at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.
Whan, Stevenson highlight Adaptive Open influence
USGA CEO Mike Whan speaks with Andy Stevenson from the second U.S. Adaptive Open from Pinehurst No. 6 to highlight the positive atmosphere and meaning of the event.
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 2
Watch the highlights from Round 2 of the 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open, held at the Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
Hawaii State Junior Golf Association co-founder Mary Bea Porter-King discusses her mission of giving kids opportunities to play golf and watching Honolulu native Allisen Corpuz win the U.S. Women's Open.
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind
Learn about Amanda Cunha, an Adaptive U.S. Open Player, who experienced vision loss in high school from a rare condition called Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy and her journey competing in her favorite game- golf.
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 1
Amy Bockerstette, Ken Green and Conor Stone highlight Round 1 of the 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open Championship.
Nichols has ‘newfound appreciation’ for Corpuz
Beth Ann Nichols of Golfweek joins Golf Today to discuss the U.S. Women's Open, her admiration for Allisen Corpuz's mindset coming off the win, Michelle Wie West's storied career and more.
U.S. Adaptive Open comes to Pinehurst No. 6
Andy Stevenson reports from the second U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst.