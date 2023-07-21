 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Motocross Round 7
Saturday’s Motocross Round 8 at Washougal: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 3
2023 World Swimming Championships broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgabarracudachamprd2ehl_230721__977766.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gcpodminiep_230721.jpg
What’s wrong with Thomas?
nbc_imsa_weatherqlintv_230721.jpg
Gunn recaps first pole of the season at FCP Euro

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Motocross Round 7
Saturday’s Motocross Round 8 at Washougal: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 3
2023 World Swimming Championships broadcast schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgabarracudachamprd2ehl_230721__977766.jpg
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gcpodminiep_230721.jpg
What’s wrong with Thomas?
nbc_imsa_weatherqlintv_230721.jpg
Gunn recaps first pole of the season at FCP Euro

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Champ., semis

July 21, 2023 07:43 PM
Watch the highlights from the semifinals of the U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship.
Up Next
nbc_golf_girlsjuniorsemis_230721.jpg
8:36
HLs: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Champ., semis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopenhls_230712.jpg
3:47
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_whanstevenson_230712.jpg
5:31
Whan, Stevenson highlight Adaptive Open influence
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveopen_230711.jpg
3:39
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
5:59
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_amandacunhafeature_230710.jpg
9:07
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiverd1hl_230710.jpg
2:35
Highlights: U.S. Adaptive Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannintv_230710.jpg
5:55
Nichols has ‘newfound appreciation’ for Corpuz
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_adaptiveopen_230710.jpg
6:04
U.S. Adaptive Open comes to Pinehurst No. 6
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hullfinalrdrecap_230709.jpg
5:14
Highlights: Hull, U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4
Now Playing