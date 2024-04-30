 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA GOLF: MAY 29 Men's Division I Golf Championships
Podcast: How a cellphone ban, other changes helped Texas win Big 12 title
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Dover

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pftdraft_240430.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_nfldraftwrs_240430.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA GOLF: MAY 29 Men's Division I Golf Championships
Podcast: How a cellphone ban, other changes helped Texas win Big 12 title
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Dover

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pftdraft_240430.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_nfldraftwrs_240430.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Horry: LAL should 'run it back' with current team

April 30, 2024 11:51 AM
Robert Horry joins Dan Patrick to discuss why the the Los Angeles Lakers should build with their current roster, what LeBron James' next decision might be and project the team that can contend with the Denver Nuggets.
Up Next
nbc_dps_edwardsdurant_240429.jpg
3:00
Durant heaps praise on Edwards
Now Playing
Dbook.jpg
3:55
Suns could be in ‘panic mode’ after elimination
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_pacersbucks_240424.jpg
4:26
Bucks have ‘a battle on their hands’ vs. Pacers
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_nuggetsvlakers_240424.jpg
3:12
Could Lakers come back against Nuggets?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_reflectingonbulls_240424.jpg
3:54
Assessing the Bulls’ offseason fantasy value
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chrishaynesinterview_240423.jpg
10:36
Haynes: Knicks handed 76ers a ‘brutal loss’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_lakersonfacingnuggets_240423.jpg
3:39
Denver has answers for every question Lakers pose
Now Playing
nbc_dps_knickssixersgame2_240423.jpg
2:53
76ers squandered ‘heroic’ performance from Embiid
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nuggetslakersgame2_240423.jpg
3:31
Jokic opening up opportunities for Murray vs. LAL
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nbaplayoffsrd1reax_240422.jpg
3:32
Game 1s have a 1st since 2013; Lillard’s stat line
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordinterview_240419.jpg
9:18
Which player faces most pressure in NBA playoffs?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_240418.jpg
17:55
Williamson’s injury raises long-term questions
Now Playing