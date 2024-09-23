Watch Now
Mahomes feeds Smith-Schuster for Chiefs TD
Patrick Mahomes finds JuJu Smith-Schuster, who runs it into the end zone to extend the Chiefs’ lead to 22-14 in the third quarter against the Falcons.
Steelers defense dominant in Week 3 win
The Football Night in America crew breaks down the Pittsburgh Steelers dominant performance on the defensive side of the ball in a Week 3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Darnold was ‘brilliant’ in Vikings’ win vs. Texans
The Football Night in America crew unpacks the Minnesota Vikings' "dominant" victory over the Houston Texans, particularly Sam Darnold's impressive showing and his strong start to the season.
Eagles ‘get redemption’ in Week 3 win over Saints
The Football Night in America crew analyze the Philadelphia Eagles victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, including standout performances by running back Saquon Barkley and defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Ravens were more ‘physical’ in win vs. Cowboys
The Football Night in America crew breaks down the Baltimore Ravens' Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys, explaining how Derrick Henry and Co. asserted themselves on the road.
Mahomes finds Rice for Chiefs first TD vs. Falcons
Patrick Mahomes connects with wide receiver Rashee Rice for a 13-yard touchdown pass to even the score in the second quarter.
Cousins connects with wide-open London for TD
Kirk Cousins hits Drake London with a 14-yard pass to put the Falcons up 7-0 after the extra point early in the first quarter against the Chiefs.
Steelers offense not showing panic under OC Smith
Mike Florio caught up with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III, who says the offense looks different this year because the team doesn't "panic" under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.
Darnold only focused on ‘the present’
Mike Florio provides the latest on Sam Darnold, who says his knee is “good” coming off of Week 3, and reveals what the QB thinks about possibly being written off too early in his career.
Sirianni speaks to Eagles’ ‘purpose mindset’
Nick Sirianni opens up about how the Eagles grew from their Week 2 loss and channeled that into their Week 3 comeback victory against the Saints.
Payton: Nix ‘hasn’t flinched’ after Week 3 win
Bo Nix 'hasn't flinched' according to Sean Payton, and the Broncos head coach speaks on his quarterback's confidence level after an impressive win over the Buccaneers in Week 3.
O’Connell: Flores is ‘propelling’ Vikings
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell says he's been having a blast coaching with Brian Flores and that the defensive coordinator is propelling the team through three weeks.