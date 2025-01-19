What NFL games are on today: Sunday Divisional Round schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times

The Divisional Round action continues today with two highly anticipated matchups. Head to NBC and Peacock to watch Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in Philadelphia. Live coverage begins at 2:00 PM ET with Football Night in America.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

Later, at 6:30 PM, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. See below for the full schedule of today’s games and live stream information.

RELATED: NFL playoffs remaining starting QBs were seven first-round picks and a second-round pick

What NFL games are on today?

Sunday, January 19:

*All times are listed as ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA Time: 3:00 PM; Live coverage begins at 2:00 PM with Football Night in America

3:00 PM; Live coverage begins at 2:00 PM with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: After 302 scrimmage yards in Week 12, Saquon Barkley gets another shot at the Rams

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills:

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY Time: 6:30 PM

6:30 PM TV: CBS

RELATED: Ravens are 1-point favorites over Bills, other home teams are favored in divisional round

PFT’s Chris Simms and Mike Florio are back with their expert analysis and bold predictions for the Divsional Round. Check out their picks for today’s matchups:

Rams at Eagles (-6):

“The Eagles’ offense looked sluggish last week. This week, they should ride Saquon Barkley, especially since he riddled the L.A. defense for 255 yards during the regular season.”

Florio: Eagles, 27-20.

Simms: Eagles, 37-17.

Ravens (-1.5) at Bills:

“Can the Buffalo offense keep pace with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry? Yes, but we like the Ravens in a close one.”

Florio: Ravens, 31-28.

Simms: Ravens, 30-28.

Top Impact Players in Rams vs Eagles:

Top impact players: Rams vs. Eagles Pro Football Focus takes a closer look at key players to watch in the Rams-Eagles Divisional Round clash, including Saquon Barkley, Jared Verse, Lane Johnson, and more.

Jackson has ‘more to lose’ than Allen in playoffs:

Jackson has 'more to lose' than Allen in playoffs Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen in the Divisional Round, Sam Darnold's future, compares Justin Herbert to Philip Rivers and more.

RELATED: 2025 NFL playoffs and Super Bowl overtime rules explained

Super Wild Card Weekend Scores:

Saturday, January 11



Texans 32, Chargers 12

Ravens 28, Steelers 14

Sunday, January 12



Bills 31, Broncos 7

Eagles 22, Packers 10

Commanders 23, Buccaneers 20

Monday, January 13



Rams 27, Vikings 9

How can I watch the NFL Playoffs on Peacock

You can watch the LA Rams go head-to-head with the Eagles in Philadelphia, today in a Divisional Round showdown on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 2:00 PM ET with Football Night in America.

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.



RELATED: 2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket - Schedule, matchups and scores for AFC and NFC games

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

RELATED: 2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker