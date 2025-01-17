How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Divisional Round game

The LA Rams take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round this Sunday afternoon on NBC and Peacock. The last time these two teams went head-to-head was in Week 12 of the regular season when the Eagles won 37-20. However, Sunday’s game marks the fourth time that these teams are meeting in the playoffs. The Rams have won two of the last three matchups (1988 Wild Card and 2001 NFC Championship Game), while the Eagles’ sole playoff victory against the Rams was 75 years ago in the 1949 NFL Championship Game.

Live coverage on Sunday begins at 2:00 PM ET with Football Night in America. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Rams vs Eagles game.

LA Rams:

Matthew Stafford led the Rams to a 27-9 victory over the Vikings on Monday night. The game was moved to State Farm Stadium in Arizona due to the series of wildfires that have devastated the Los Angeles area. Monday’s win held special meaning for Stafford and the Rams.

“There was definitely every excuse in the book to come out here and be lethargic and woe is me and all that, but we knew we weren’t playing just for us,” Stafford said in his postgame press conference. “Playing for people back home that needed something to watch and enjoy and I’m glad we could give that to them.”

At 36, Stafford is the oldest starting quarterback remaining in the playoffs. He completed 19-of-27 passes for 209 yards, 2 touchdowns, and zero interceptions, finishing with a passer rating of 117.7. This marks Stafford’s 6th season making the playoffs, with 3 postseason appearances with the Rams and 3 with the Lions, his former team. In 6 career playoff starts with the Rams, he has thrown 13 touchdown passes and just 3 interceptions, averaging 294 passing yards per game.

Philadelphia Eagles:

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Packers 22-10 on Sunday to advance to the Divisional Round for the first time since 2022. Hurts, playing in his first game since sustaining a concussion in Week 16, completed 13-of-21, for 131 pass yards and 2 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley had 25 carries for 119 rushing yards in the win.

Barkley, in his first year with the Eagles, has played a key role in the offense. The All-Pro running back became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a season, finishing 8th all-time with a total of 2,005 rushing yards. He also led the NFL in carries (345), rushing yards (2,005), and scrimmage yards (2,283) during the regular season.

How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles:

When: Sunday, January 19

Sunday, January 19 Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA Time: Live coverage begins at 2 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 2 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

