 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles are healthy heading into divisional round

  
Published January 15, 2025 06:06 PM

The Eagles are healthy coming out of the wild-card round and heading into the divisional round.

The only players who didn’t practice Wednesday had load management days.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown was listed with knee/rest, with running back Saquon Barkley, center Cam Jurgens, offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and outside linebacker Josh Sweat out only with a rest day.

Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) and defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) were full participants.

It was Pickett’s first full practice since Dec. 26.

He originally injured his ribs in Week 16 and aggravated them in the Week 17 victory over the Cowboys. Pickett had not had a full practice since then, with Tanner McKee starting the regular-season finale.