Eagles are healthy heading into divisional round

The Eagles are healthy coming out of the wild-card round and heading into the divisional round.

The only players who didn’t practice Wednesday had load management days.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown was listed with knee/rest, with running back Saquon Barkley, center Cam Jurgens, offensive tackle Jordan Mailata and outside linebacker Josh Sweat out only with a rest day.

Backup quarterback Kenny Pickett (ribs) and defensive tackle Byron Young (hamstring) were full participants.

It was Pickett’s first full practice since Dec. 26.

He originally injured his ribs in Week 16 and aggravated them in the Week 17 victory over the Cowboys. Pickett had not had a full practice since then, with Tanner McKee starting the regular-season finale.