With Kerby Joseph paid, is Aidan Hutchinson next?

During draft week a year ago, the Lions finalized extensions with tackle Penei Sewell and receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. During draft week this year, the Lions have finalized an extension with safety Kerby Joseph.

The next question is whether defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will get his second contract, too.

Earlier this week, team president Rod Wood declined comment on whether a deal is coming for the second overall pick in the 2022 draft.

It will likely be a complicated negotiation, given that Hutchinson suffered a broken leg during the 2024 season. A new deal will shift the injury risk to the Lions. They might not want to assume that risk until they know whether Hutchinson will be the guy he was before the injury.

Hutchinson might not want to continue to carry the injury risk after having a serious injury happen last season.

Without a new deal, Hutchinson will be playing for $5.57 million this year. The Lions surely will pick up his fifth-year option, giving him $20 million or so for 2026, fully guaranteed.

Still, Hutchinson has every right to expect his second deal. His generational wealth. He’d be getting it but for the injury. The injury was a fluke.

It could be the biggest test of the new-age Lions, who have rewarded plenty of key players since they commenced their turnaround. If a deal isn’t done, it also will be a test of Hutchinson’s loyalty and affinity for his hometown team.