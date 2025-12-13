Report: Bears are optimistic that Rome Odunze will play Sunday

The Bears list Rome Odunze as questionable to play against the Browns on Sunday, but Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the team is optimistic the wide receiver will play.

Odunze has a foot injury that kept him sidelined for the Bears’ 28-21 loss to the Packers last week.

He was limited for all three practices this week.

Odunze initially went on the injury report with a heel issue in Week 9, and he said at the time that the injury was “not a simple fix.” But last week was the first game he missed in his career.

He leads the team with 44 catches, 661 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season.