Lions, Kerby Joseph agree to four-year contract extension

  
Published April 23, 2025 06:58 PM

The Lions have locked in All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph.

Joseph and the Lions agreed to a four-year contract extension today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The contract reportedly makes Joseph the highest-paid safety in the NFL at $21.5 million per year.

Joseph was an All-Big Ten safety at Illinois whom the Lions selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. He led the league in interceptions and was a first-team All-Pro last year, and the Lions decided to get him signed to an extension now, as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract.

With the Lions coming off the best two-year run the franchise has had since the 1950s, they’re attempting to keep together a nucleus of players who can deliver the team its first Super Bowl. They hope Joseph will be a part of that.