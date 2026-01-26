 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

kuppseahawksseattle.jpg
Kupp ‘stepped up’ for Seahawks in win over Rams
nbc_pft_clip4_260125.jpg
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy ‘hard to sell’
florionflnfcafctitles.jpg
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Grant Udinski withdraws from Browns head coaching search

  
Published January 26, 2026 10:00 AM

Grant Udinski will not be the next Browns head coach.

According to multiple reports, Udinski has withdrawn from consideration from Cleveland’s vacancy after agreeing to a new deal to remain Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator.

However, Udinski will still be able to pursue the Bills’ head coaching vacancy.

Udinski, 30, had interviewed with the Browns twice and was reportedly considered a finalist for the position.

Cleveland’s known remaining candidates include the team’s defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn, and Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

The Browns’ brass is reportedly in Los Angeles on Monday to interview Scheelhaase in person after the Rams fell in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Cleveland fired head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons earlier this month. Stefanski has since been named Falcons head coach.