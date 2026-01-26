Grant Udinski withdraws from Browns head coaching search

Grant Udinski will not be the next Browns head coach.

According to multiple reports, Udinski has withdrawn from consideration from Cleveland’s vacancy after agreeing to a new deal to remain Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator.

However, Udinski will still be able to pursue the Bills’ head coaching vacancy.

Udinski, 30, had interviewed with the Browns twice and was reportedly considered a finalist for the position.

Cleveland’s known remaining candidates include the team’s defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Commanders run game coordinator Anthony Lynn, and Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

The Browns’ brass is reportedly in Los Angeles on Monday to interview Scheelhaase in person after the Rams fell in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

Cleveland fired head coach Kevin Stefanski after six seasons earlier this month. Stefanski has since been named Falcons head coach.