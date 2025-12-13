De’Von Achane is set to play Monday night

The Dolphins are set to have their top running back in the lineup against the Steelers on Monday night.

De’Von Achane missed the second half of last Sunday’s win over the Jets with a rib injury, but head coach Mike McDaniel said on Saturday that he is set to play in Week 15. That was the expected outcome as McDaniel said Achane was available to return last weekend and the running back took part in practice all week.

Achane has played a leading role in the Dolphins’ current four-game winning streak as their offensive attack has relied on the ground game. He was the AFC offensive player of the month for November and has 193 carries for 1,126 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon are the other backs for Miami.