Bears list Luther Burden, Rome Odunze as out of practice

The Bears listed two of their top wideouts as non-participants on Tuesday’s estimated practice report.

Luther Burden (ankle) and Rome Odunze (foot) would not have practiced. Burden was injured in last Sunday’s win over the Browns while Odunze aggravated an injury in pregame warmups.

Burden had a season-high six catches before his injury. The rookie has 36 catches for 479 yards and a touchdown on the season. Odunze has now missed the last two games, but still leads the team with 44 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns this year.

Defensive lineman Andrew Billings (illness) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) were also listed as out. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin), running back Travis Homer (ankle), and tight end Cole Kmet (ankle, knee) were listed as limited. Quarterback Tyson Bagent (illness) was listed as a full participant.