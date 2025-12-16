 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears list Luther Burden, Rome Odunze as out of practice

  
Published December 16, 2025 05:36 PM

The Bears listed two of their top wideouts as non-participants on Tuesday’s estimated practice report.

Luther Burden (ankle) and Rome Odunze (foot) would not have practiced. Burden was injured in last Sunday’s win over the Browns while Odunze aggravated an injury in pregame warmups.

Burden had a season-high six catches before his injury. The rookie has 36 catches for 479 yards and a touchdown on the season. Odunze has now missed the last two games, but still leads the team with 44 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns this year.

Defensive lineman Andrew Billings (illness) and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) were also listed as out. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin), running back Travis Homer (ankle), and tight end Cole Kmet (ankle, knee) were listed as limited. Quarterback Tyson Bagent (illness) was listed as a full participant.