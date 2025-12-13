Lamar Jackson has gone five straight games without multiple touchdown passes

When Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to action after missing a month with a hamstring injury, he threw four touchdown passes in a 28-6 win over the Dolphins. In the five games since then, Jackson has thrown a total of two: one, none, none, none, and one.

Per NBC Sports research, Jackson’s five-game stretch without multiple touchdown passes is the longest of his career.

Regardless of that statistical reality, Jackson looked more like his normal self last Sunday against the Steelers, from the standpoint of his speed and acceleration. And he would have had a second touchdown pass against the Steelers, if the touchdown catch by tight end Isaiah Likely hadn’t been overturned by replay review (erroneously, in our view).

The larger problem for the Ravens is that they’ve now lost two games in a row, with their record ping-ponging from 1-5 to 6-5 to now 6-7. They face the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday, where game-time temperatures could be close to single digits.

Another loss to Cincinnati will make it much harder for the Ravens to win the AFC North — especially since they finish with games against the Patriots, Packers, and Steelers.