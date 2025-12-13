Colts sign Philip Rivers to 53-man roster

Philip Rivers is back on the active roster in Indianapolis.

The Colts announced that they have signed Rivers to their 53-man roster on Saturday. Rivers came out of retirement earlier this week and signed to the team’s practice squad. Saturday’s move clears the way for Rivers to start at quarterback against the Seahawks on Sunday in what will be his first NFL appearance since the 2020 season.

Rivers’ return to active duty restarts the clock on his Hall of Fame eligibility. Rivers became eligible this year, but will now have to wait another five years to become eligible for election again.

Riley Leonard and Brett Rypien are also on the team’s depth chart. Having all three players on the active roster will allow them to have one of them serve as the team’s emergency third quarterback on Sunday.

The Colts placed right tackle Braden Smith on injured reserve. He was ruled out for Sunday due to a concussion and a neck injury.

Wide receiver Coleman Owen and defensive tackle Chris Wormley were elevated from the practice squad to round out the day’s moves.