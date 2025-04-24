 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_shannonsharpe_250423.jpg
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
nbc_pft_draft_250423.jpg
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_250423.jpg
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tyler Lockett says he has signed with the Titans

  
Published April 23, 2025 11:38 PM

On Thursday night, the Titans will get a new rookie quarterback. On Wednesday night, they got a new veteran receiver.

Tyler Lockett has announced on Twitter that he has signed with Tennessee. Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, it’s a one-year, $4 million deal with up to $2 million in incentives.

Lockett, a 10-year veteran, was released by the Seahawks in early March. His departure was overshadowed by the news that the Seahawks were looking to trade receiver DK Metcalf.

For his career, Lockett has 661 catches, 8,594 yards, and 61 touchdowns.

He joins a depth chart that includes Calvin Ridley, Treylon Burks, and Van Jefferson.

By this time tomorrow night, the quarterback depth chart will have Cam Ward, the runaway favorite to be the first overall pick.