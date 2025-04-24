Tyler Lockett says he has signed with the Titans

On Thursday night, the Titans will get a new rookie quarterback. On Wednesday night, they got a new veteran receiver.

Tyler Lockett has announced on Twitter that he has signed with Tennessee. Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, it’s a one-year, $4 million deal with up to $2 million in incentives.

Lockett, a 10-year veteran, was released by the Seahawks in early March. His departure was overshadowed by the news that the Seahawks were looking to trade receiver DK Metcalf.

For his career, Lockett has 661 catches, 8,594 yards, and 61 touchdowns.

He joins a depth chart that includes Calvin Ridley, Treylon Burks, and Van Jefferson.

By this time tomorrow night, the quarterback depth chart will have Cam Ward, the runaway favorite to be the first overall pick.