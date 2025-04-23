Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Pro Football Talk
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
April 23, 2025 09:09 AM
From Joe Schoen to John Lynch, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore which NFL GMs have the most to be nervous about entering the draft.
Related Videos
16:13
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
04:06
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’
05:42
GM Lynch: Purdy talks going in ‘good direction’
06:47
Cousins reports to Falcons for voluntary offseason
08:24
Parsons’ contract issue is unnecessary distraction
07:55
Cowboys are working on ‘pretty substantive trades’
06:18
Florio: Negative, opinionated scouts must be named
08:22
Draft odds shift from Sanders to Williams at No. 9
11:16
Rodgers won’t affect Steelers’ draft strategy
05:18
Understanding strategies ahead of NFL draft
11:06
Browns, Giants continue fielding draft trade calls
09:40
Titans to stay at No. 1, presumed to pick Ward
10:33
How to have the perfect 2025 NFL Draft
02:59
Highlights: Carter’s dominant 2024 season
13:39
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
12:09
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
01:23
What makes McMillan the ‘best’ WR draft prospect?
01:26
Finding value in Sanders landing spot markets
01:18
How Dart buzz affects Round 1 betting market
05:53
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
05:05
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
13:41
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft
08:21
Colts, Jones put ‘extreme pressure’ on Richardson
18:06
Draft best-case scenarios: Hunter, Carter, Warren
03:37
Why a Vikings-Cousins reunion is unlikely
16:48
Falcons reportedly asking too much for Cousins
10:20
Evaluating the right QB to pair with McCarthy
08:00
McCourty recalls wanting to get draft ‘over with’
12:23
Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL
02:18
Examining position totals for Round 1 of NFL draft
Latest Clips
01:34
Memphis can’t counter OKC’s ‘suffocating defense’
02:25
HLs: Johnson’s top plays from Michigan career
13:59
LaFleur: Taking Love in 2020 was ‘right decision’
16:38
Spears: Sanders has several paths to NFL success
08:00
PL Update: City keep Champions League hopes alive
02:35
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Aston Villa
13:04
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 34
01:20
Emery: Aston Villa must ‘keep going’
01:45
Dias, Nunes react to City’s dramatic win v. Villa
02:52
How will City’s win v. Villa impact top-five race?
02:50
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
03:44
Players look forward to ‘unique’ Zurich Classic
01:37
Nunes scores 94th-minute winner v. Aston Villa
01:50
Rashford’s penalty brings Villa level with City
01:10
Silva lifts Manchester City ahead of Aston Villa
01:26
Will Vikings’ McCarthy be good fantasy QB in 2025?
01:25
Guardians’ Clase ‘trending’ up after rough start
57
PL Fan Fest ‘is life’ for the Porras family
01:36
Etienne’s future unclear amid Jeanty to JAX rumors
05:48
What can Webb do to counter Sexton after Round 14?
07:20
Will Hammaker clinch cutthroat 250 East title?
01:26
What to expect in Bello’s return for Red Sox
01:43
Ramirez has solid upside in deep fantasy leagues
06:27
Korn Ferry’s Shipley ‘getting used to’ new stardom
07:33
Korda primed to go on another elite run?
12:27
Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore
04:35
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
01:46
Bet on Rockets to recover, beat Warriors in Game 2
01:28
Heat-Cavaliers ‘has sweep written all over it’
01:43
Target Under in Magic-Celtics Game 2 clash
