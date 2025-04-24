 Skip navigation
Broncos likely to draft running back Omarion Hampton, betting odds say

  
Published April 24, 2025 04:19 AM

A consensus is building that the Broncos will draft North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton with the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Hampton is the Broncos’ pick in PFT’s mock draft and is the favorite to go to the Broncos at sports books.

The Broncos are -110 favorites to draft Hampton at FanDuel, while various bets at other sports books have running back as the most likely position for the Broncos to take in the first round, and Hampton likely the second running back off the board, following Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, who is widely expected to go in the Top 10.

Hampton was a two-time All-American who had remarkably consistent production over the last two seasons. In 2023 he had 253 carries for 1,504 yards, a 5.9-yard average per carry and 15 touchdowns. In 2024 he had 281 carries for 1,660 yards, a 5.9-yard average per carry and 15 touchdowns.

At a time when NFL teams are starting to see more value in the running back position, Hampton will almost certainly hear his name called tonight. It’s hard to see him getting past No. 20.