PFT’s one, and only, 2025 NFL first-round mock draft

The mock draft. Over 25 years, I have grown to hate it. But, hey, when in Rome.

The process starts after each draft ends, which is beyond ridiculous. Really, any mock draft conducted before free agency is a waste of time. Needs change dramatically based on players signed and players lost.

I stopped personally compiling the PFT mock draft years ago. I rely on someone who enjoys doing it far more than I do, and who is sufficiently plugged in to develop impressions without specifically fishing for information for piecing together a mock draft.

I used to tinker with it a bit. Sometimes, the tinkering made a positive difference. Sometimes, it screwed everything up.

The first draft usually arrives on Sunday or Monday. Inevitably, there are a few adjustments before it’s posted. Once the final version arrives, I add it to the to-do list. I try to get to it at some point before the draft. I post the whole thing without revision.

Here the 2025 version. I’ll happily stipulate that it’s the worst mock draft ever. (Aren’t they all?)

Here’s ours. The newest worst mock draft ever. If you like it, fine. If you hate it, fine. By tomorrow night at around 11:30 p.m. ET or so, it won’t matter. We’ll know the names of the first 32 players taken, and the teams that have selected them.

And then, someone will post the initial round-one mock draft for 2026. Starting with Arch Manning to the Giants. Or the Colts. Or the Saints.

1. Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami.

2. Browns: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado.

3. Giants: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State.

4. Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU.

5. Jaguars: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan.

6. Raiders: Kelvin Banks, Jr., OT, Texas.

7. Jets: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State.

8. Panthers: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia.

9. Saints: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri.

10. Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State.

11. 49ers: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M.

12. Cowboys: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas.

13. Dolphins: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan.

14. Colts: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan.

15. Falcons: James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee.

16. Cardinals: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona.

17. Bengals: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama.

18. Seahawks: Carson Schewsinger, LB, UCLA.

19. Buccaneers: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky.

20. Broncos: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina.

21. Steelers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan.

22. Chargers: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia.

23. Packers: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia.

24. Vikings: Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M.

25. Texans: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State.

26. Rams: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado.

27. Ravens: Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State.

28. Lions: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregan.

29. Commanders: Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina.

30. Bills: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri.

31. Chiefs: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State.

32. Eagles: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina.