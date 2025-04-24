Eric DeCosta says Ravens aren’t ruling out taking a running back early

Running back would seem to be just about the last position the Ravens would need to fill during the 2025 NFL draft, but if there’s a player available they like, they won’t hesitate to take one.

That’s the word from Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta, who isn’t ruling out taking a running back early, according to the team’s website.

“There are some really good players in this draft class, and the same could be said about the running back position, as well, and we’ve talked about that,” DeCosta said. “We talk about these things all the time. The reality of it is, is if there’s a tight end that we think is a blue-chip tight end or a running back that we think is a blue-chip running back, we’re going to take them.”

DeCosta has acknowledged Derrick Henry potentially getting a contract extension in the coming months, but the Ravens may also think they need to look for a future starter once the 31-year-old Henry starts to slow down. That future starter might be available in this draft class.