Ravens on Derrick Henry extension: We have a lot of balls in the air right now

When Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters at the league meetings, he said a contract extension for running back Derrick Henry was definitely in the offseason conversation and the topic came up again in Baltimore on Tuesday.

Henry signed a two-year deal in 2024 that is set to pay him a salary of $6 million in 2025. Henry would be a major bargain at that price after running for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns during his first season in Baltimore, but General Manager Eric DeCosta did not provide any sense of a timeline for getting a new deal worked out during the pre-draft press conference.

“We have a lot of different balls in the air right now,” DeCosta said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “That’s probably what I would say on that. I’m not going to talk about what we’re doing, or what we’re not doing behind the scenes business-wise with these guys.”

Harbaugh also noted the need to get a new deal done with quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have fifth-year option calls to make on safety Kyle Hamilton and center Tyler Linderbaum, so there’s no arguing with DeCosta’s assertion about how much is on the team’s plate.