John Harbaugh: Derrick Henry extension “definitely in the conversation”

  
Published March 31, 2025 05:14 PM

Multiple contract extensions were on Ravens head coach John Harbaugh’s mind during a Monday media session at the league meetings in Palm Beach.

Harbaugh said that an extension is going to have to come for quarterback Lamar Jackson “sooner or later” because of how his cap number is set to increase in 2026. Later in the session, Harbaugh said that the team is also thinking about a new deal for running back Derrick Henry.

“It’s definitely in the conversation,” Harbaugh said, via a transcript from the team. “I know that’s been talked about, and yes, I’d love to see that get done as well.”

Henry signed a two-year deal with the team before the 2024 season and is set to have a cap number of $12.895 million this season. He ran for 1,921 yards and scored 18 touchdowns in his first season in Baltimore.