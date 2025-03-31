John Harbaugh: Ravens have had internal discussions about a Lamar Jackson extension

A couple of years ago, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh sat down at his media availability at the annual league meeting just after quarterback Lamar Jackson made his trade request public.

All of that consternation is now well in the rearview mirror, as Jackson signed a five-year contract about a month later. He’s won an MVP and been named an AP first-team All-Pro in the two seasons since.

But Jackson’s contract came up again at the league meeting on Monday, as the quarterback’s cap number is set to balloon to $70 million in 2026. While that’s a year off, Harbaugh told reporters at this year’s league meeting the franchise has had some internal conversations about an extension for the quarterback.

“How far along that is or whatever, I don’t know,” Harbaugh said. “But I definitely think it’s an obvious point that you’re making, that’s going to continue to have to be addressed, really, with all those guys. You’ve got to just kind of manage that dance — that salary-cap dance. And Lamar is the main part of that because he’s the franchise player. So, that’s a possibility I think.

“Sooner or later, it definitely is going to have to happen.’

Harbaugh added that once Jackson gets a new deal, he’ll once again be the league’s highest-paid player.

Jackson, 28, put together arguably his best season in 2024, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 4,172 yards with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 915 yards with four TDs, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

A two-time AP MVP, Jackson is set to count $43.5 million against the cap in 2025.