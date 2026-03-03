 Skip navigation
Nick Folk plans to play in 2026

  
Published March 3, 2026 01:45 PM

Nick Folk had a strong 2025 season with the Jets and the 41-year-old kicker isn’t planning to walk away from the NFL.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Folk plans to play a 19th season in 2026. Folk is set to become a free agent next week.

Folk played for the Jets from 2010-2016 and returned to the team last year. He was 28-of-29 on field goals and has led the league in field goal percentage the last three years while missing just three kicks. Folk is also 47-of-47 on extra points over the last two seasons.

That record should serve Folk well as he looks for a spot to play in 2026.