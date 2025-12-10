 Skip navigation
Mike Evans officially questionable for Bucs-Falcons on Thursday

  
Published December 10, 2025 02:48 PM

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles noted earlier on Wednesday that Mike Evans has shown what he’s needed to in practice as the receiver returns from a fractured collarbone.

But it’s still not completely certain that Evans will suit up for Thursday’s matchup against the Falcons.

Tampa Bay has listed Evans as questionable for the contest.

Evans has been limited on all three practice reports this week.

In his 12th pro season, Evans has not played since the Oct. 20 loss to Detroit. He’s caught 14 passes for 140 yards with a touchdown so far in 2025.

Receiver Jalen McMillan (neck) is also questionable for Thursday after being listed as limited all three days this week.

Tight end Cade Otton (knee) and safety Tykee Smith (neck/shoulder) are both doubtful to play.

Linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hip) and safety Rashad Wisdom (quad) have been ruled out.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (left shoulder) was listed as a full participant for all three injury reports and is set to play.

Receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (fibula), running back Bucky Irving (shoulder), safety Christian Izien (neck), cornerback Benjamin Morrison (hamstring), outside linebacker Haason Reddick (ankle), and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (oblique) are all off the injury report and are set to play.