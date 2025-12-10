Travis Kelce: I’ve always had the answers in the past, can’t find them this year

The Chiefs could be officially eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15 and tight end Travis Kelce said that the situation is a “tough reality” for the 6-7 team to be in.

Neither Kelce nor the Chiefs have missed the playoffs since the 2015 season and Kelce played a big role in their most recent loss. Kelce dropped a pair of passes in last Sundays 20-10 loss to the Texans, including one that he juggled before it was intercepted in the fourth quarter. It continued a frustrating season for the tight end, who will make a decision about coming back for a 14th year once this season is over.

During the latest episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, Kelce said that he’s been working the same way he has in the past and doesn’t have an easy answer for why the results have been so different.

“I feel like I’ve always had the answers in years past. And this year, I just can’t find them,” Kelce said. “I keep thinking if I show up to work and I put in the work and I fix the issues through my practice habits and through perfecting the game plan and my fundamentals and what I’m being taught, and go out there and try and play my ass off for my guys next to me, it’s all going to come together like it has in years past. And this year it is just not.”

The Chiefs aren’t out of hope yet and Kelce vowed to make any remaining contests “the most important game in the world,” but it feels like the end of a momentous run in Kansas City is coming sooner rather than later.