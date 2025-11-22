Travis Kelce will make a retirement decision after the season, before free agency

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce says he will decide whether he’s playing in 2026 some time after this season, and before the start of free agency in March.

Kelce said that he observed his brother Jason Kelce’s retirement from the Eagles and decided that the way he wants to make his own decision is to reflect after a season is over, and then move quickly so his old team has time to make its own decisions. Although Kelce is in the final year of his contract and could test free agency in March, he sounded like he’s only interested in finishing his career where it started, in Kansas City.

“Seeing my brother go through it, and seeing how the league works, the season re-starts in April, and I want to give the Chiefs a good opportunity, whether I come back or not, and vice versa — whether they want me back or not,” Kelce said. “I’d like to make that decision before they’ve got to get draft picks and free agency opens or gives them an opportunity to fill the roster appropriately. All that will be at the end of the season. I won’t be thinking about it until then.”

Asked if he might play in 2026 but announce in advance that he would retire after the season, giving him an opportunity for a farewell tour, Kelce answered, “That’s not me.”

So Kelce will make a definitive announcement one way or the other, some time early in 2026. And he’ll hope he’s done answering questions about his future until then.