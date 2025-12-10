 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell says Brian Branch’s Achilles surgery went well

  
Published December 10, 2025 03:06 PM

Lions safety Brian Branch had successful surgery to repair his torn Achilles tendon.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said today that the report he got after Branch’s surgery was promising, and that Branch should have a typical recovery time for an Achilles injury.

“He’s had it repaired and it sounds like everything went well. They’re always going to give you the whatever — eight to 12 months or whatever that is, from the time of the surgery. But the surgery went well. Everything went well,” Campbell said.

The 2026 regular season starts in about 10 months, so playing in Week One should be a realistic hope for Branch and the Lions.