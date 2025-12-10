Buccaneers activate Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan from IR

The Buccaneers offense is set to get a couple of shots in the arm for Thursday night’s game against the Falcons.

They announced that wide receivers Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan have been activated from injured reserve. Evans has been out since breaking his collarbone in Week 7 and McMillan has missed the whole year with a neck injury.

Evans and McMillan were both listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report, but it’s unlikely that the Bucs would have activated either wideout if they thought they were going to miss the matchup with Atlanta. Official word on their inactive list will come 90 minutes ahead of kickoff on Thursday.

Assuming they are active, it will be the first time that Evans, McMillan and Chris Godwin are all in the lineup since Week 7 of the 2024 season.

The return of the receivers should provide a needed boost to a team that has only scored 47 points over the course of their current three-game losing streak. They enter Week 15 tied with the Panthers atop the NFC South and play Carolina twice in the final three weeks of the season.

Defensive lineman C.J. Brewer and wide receiver Ryan Miller were waived in corresponding moves.