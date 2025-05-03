Nick Emmanwori: Respect to Russell Wilson, I want to make No. 3 special on defense

Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori showed off his knowledge of his new team’s history when asked about the jersey number he’ll be wearing in Seattle.

Emmanwori wore the No. 7 at South Carolina, but edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu wears that with the Seahawks so Emmanwori will be wearing No. 3. That was quarterback Russell Wilson’s number during his tenure with the team and Emmanwori said that he hopes to make it a significant number on both sides of the ball.

“I kind of was looking for a single digit,” Emmanwori said, via the team’s website. “Seven wasn’t available, so I was looking at the next number that could mean something to me. Russell Wilson was one of my favorite quarterbacks growing up with that Legion of Boom defense, had an offense too, so respect to Russell. He did a lot for this organization, did everything he could, so I’m going to do what I can in this number and make it special on defense in my own way.”

Wilson hit the ground running for the Seahawks as a rookie in 2012 and the team’s defense will be in good shape if Emmanwori can do the same thing in the same number.