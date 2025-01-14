Matthew Stafford: We weren’t playing just for us

The Rams didn’t play the Vikings at SoFi Stadium as originally planned on Monday night, but they were able to make Arizona feel a little bit like home.

Charter buses brought around 1,500 season ticket holders from Los Angeles to the game and quarterback Matthew Stafford called it “unbelievable” to have the support of fans at the relocated game. The game was moved because of the toll wildfires have taken on the Los Angeles area and Rams players were in Arizona for several days before the game as they moved with their families in order to practice and prepare in safer surroundings.

It was a lot of upheaval before a big football game, but the Rams were sharp on the field in a 27-9 win and Stafford said that the team never lost sight of the fact that they could “give the people back home something to cheer about” amid trying times.

“There was definitely every excuse in the book to come out here and be lethargic and woe is me and all that, but we knew we weren’t playing just for us,” Stafford said in his postgame press conference. “Playing for people back home that needed something to watch and enjoy and I’m glad we could give that to them.”

The Rams won’t get the same kind of fan support in Philadelphia for their divisional round game against the Eagles, but they’ll have the same chance to channel the emotions of the moment toward a chance to extend their season a little bit longer.