2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket: Schedule, matchups and scores for AFC and NFC games

The NFL’s 14 playoff teams are set, and you can follow this space for all news and developments of the playoff schedule, matchups, kickoff times and scores.

AFC Playoff Bracket

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Baltimore Ravens

4. Houston Texans

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Denver Broncos

NFC Playoff Bracket

1. Detroit Lions

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. Washington Commanders

7. Green Bay Packers

Playoff Schedule

Wild card round

Saturday, January 11, 2025

4:30 p.m. ET: Chargers at Texans (CBS)

8 p.m. ET: Steelers at Ravens (Prime)

Sunday, January 12, 2025

1 p.m. ET: Broncos at Bills (CBS)

4:30 p.m. ET: Packers at Eagles (Fox)

8 p.m. ET: Commanders at Buccaneers (NBC/Peacock)

Monday, January 13, 2025

8 p.m. ET: Vikings at Rams (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 18, 2025

4:30 p.m. ET divisional game

8:15 p.m. ET divisional game

Sunday, January 19, 2025

3 p.m. ET divisional game

6:30 p.m. ET divisional game

Matchups:

Lowest-seeded AFC wild card winner at Chiefs

Lowest-seeded NFC wild card winner at Lions

wild card winner at higher-seeded AFC wild card winner

wild card winner at higher-seeded NFC wild card winner

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 26, 2025

3 p.m. ET: NFC Championship (Fox)

6:30 p.m. ET: AFC Championship (CBS)

Super Bowl LIX

Sunday, February 9, 2025

6:30 p.m. ET: AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion (Fox)