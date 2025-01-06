2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket: Schedule, matchups and scores for AFC and NFC games
The NFL’s 14 playoff teams are set, and you can follow this space for all news and developments of the playoff schedule, matchups, kickoff times and scores.
AFC Playoff Bracket
1. Kansas City Chiefs
2. Buffalo Bills
3. Baltimore Ravens
4. Houston Texans
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. Pittsburgh Steelers
7. Denver Broncos
NFC Playoff Bracket
1. Detroit Lions
2. Philadelphia Eagles
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4. Los Angeles Rams
5. Minnesota Vikings
6. Washington Commanders
7. Green Bay Packers
Playoff Schedule
Wild card round
Saturday, January 11, 2025
4:30 p.m. ET: Chargers at Texans (CBS)
8 p.m. ET: Steelers at Ravens (Prime)
Sunday, January 12, 2025
1 p.m. ET: Broncos at Bills (CBS)
4:30 p.m. ET: Packers at Eagles (Fox)
8 p.m. ET: Commanders at Buccaneers (NBC/Peacock)
Monday, January 13, 2025
8 p.m. ET: Vikings at Rams (ESPN/ABC)
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 18, 2025
4:30 p.m. ET divisional game
8:15 p.m. ET divisional game
Sunday, January 19, 2025
3 p.m. ET divisional game
6:30 p.m. ET divisional game
Matchups:
Lowest-seeded AFC wild card winner at Chiefs
Lowest-seeded NFC wild card winner at Lions
wild card winner at higher-seeded AFC wild card winner
wild card winner at higher-seeded NFC wild card winner
Conference Championships
Sunday, January 26, 2025
3 p.m. ET: NFC Championship (Fox)
6:30 p.m. ET: AFC Championship (CBS)
Super Bowl LIX
Sunday, February 9, 2025
6:30 p.m. ET: AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion (Fox)