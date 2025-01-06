 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mayo_250106.jpg
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
nbc_pft_dpederson_250106.jpg
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
nbc_pft_daboll_250106.jpg
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket: Schedule, matchups and scores for AFC and NFC games

  
Published January 5, 2025 11:19 PM

The NFL’s 14 playoff teams are set, and you can follow this space for all news and developments of the playoff schedule, matchups, kickoff times and scores.

AFC Playoff Bracket

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Baltimore Ravens

4. Houston Texans

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

7. Denver Broncos

NFC Playoff Bracket

1. Detroit Lions

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Los Angeles Rams

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. Washington Commanders

7. Green Bay Packers

Playoff Schedule

Wild card round

Saturday, January 11, 2025
4:30 p.m. ET: Chargers at Texans (CBS)

8 p.m. ET: Steelers at Ravens (Prime)

Sunday, January 12, 2025
1 p.m. ET: Broncos at Bills (CBS)

4:30 p.m. ET: Packers at Eagles (Fox)

8 p.m. ET: Commanders at Buccaneers (NBC/Peacock)

Monday, January 13, 2025
8 p.m. ET: Vikings at Rams (ESPN/ABC)

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 18, 2025
4:30 p.m. ET divisional game
8:15 p.m. ET divisional game

Sunday, January 19, 2025
3 p.m. ET divisional game
6:30 p.m. ET divisional game

Matchups:
Lowest-seeded AFC wild card winner at Chiefs
Lowest-seeded NFC wild card winner at Lions
wild card winner at higher-seeded AFC wild card winner
wild card winner at higher-seeded NFC wild card winner

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 26, 2025
3 p.m. ET: NFC Championship (Fox)
6:30 p.m. ET: AFC Championship (CBS)

Super Bowl LIX

Sunday, February 9, 2025
6:30 p.m. ET: AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion (Fox)