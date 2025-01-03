When do the 2024-25 NFL Playoffs start? Schedule, start date for 2024 postseason

The most exciting time of the year is finally here! The 2024-2025 NFL Playoffs kick off on Saturday, January 11, with Super Wild Card Weekend, but there is plenty of action left

as the final pieces of the Playoff Picture come together in Week 18.

Head to NBC and Peacock this Sunday night to watch the Minnesota Vikings go head-to-head with Detroit Lions for the number one seed in the NFC. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America.

See below for everything you need to know about the 2024-25 NFL Playoffs including the full schedule, dates, times, and the teams that have clinched a playoff berth.

When do the 2024-25 NFL Playoffs start?

2024-25 NFL Playoff Dates and Schedule:

Super Wild Card Weekend:

Saturday, January 11



AFC/NFC Wild Card Matchup - 4:30 p.m.

AFC/NFC Wild Card Matchup - 8:00 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Sunday, January 12



AFC/NFC Wild Card Matchup - 1:00 p.m.

AFC/NFC Wild Card Matchup - 4:30 p.m.

AFC/NFC Wild Card Matchup - 8:00 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, January 13



AFC/NFC Wild Card Matchup - 8:00 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)



Divisional Round:

Saturday, January 18



AFC/NFC Divisional Matchup - 4:30 p.m.



AFC/NFC Divisional Matchup - 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, January 19



AFC/NFC Divisional Matchup - 3 p.m.



AFC/NFC Divisional Matchup - 6:30 p.m.



Conference Championships:

Sunday, January 26, 2025



NFC Conference Championship - 3 p.m.



AFC Conference Championship - 6:30 p.m.

Super Bowl 2025:

Sunday, February 9, 2025



AFC Champion vs. NFC Champions - 6:30 p.m. on FOX

What teams are in the 2024-25 NFL Playoffs?:

AFC:

Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills

Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC:

Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Washington Commanders

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 2025 takes place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 PM ET.

